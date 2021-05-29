Myrtle Beach kicks off Memorial Day weekend with shooting

Myrtle Beach, SC – The Myrtle Beach Police Department has one person in custody in connection to a shooting at 3305 North Kings Highway. Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 11:40 p.m. Friday, May 28, in the area 34th Avenue North and Kings Highway. Arriving officers were able to identify a vehicle that was involved quickly and alert other officers. Officers in the area stopped the vehicle shortly after, and several people were detained. One person is in custody for the shooting at this time. The victim is being treated for injuries sustained during the incident at a local hospital. The name and charges for the person in custody will be announced after formal charges are made.



