Police searching for Latino man who tried to buy a child in New Jersey

DOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ – News Jersey State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Man Who Attempted to Purchase a Child The New Jersey State Police and Morris County Park Police are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man who attempted to buy a child on the Hurd Street side of Hedden County Park in Morris County.

On Wednesday, May 26, at approximately 2:22 p.m., a man approached a woman who was with her 2-year-old son and made multiple attempts to purchase the child. After numerous failed attempts, the suspect met with two men between the age of 25-30 before departing the park through the Park Heights Avenue gate in Dover Township.

A subject is described as a Hispanic man with a gold tooth in his mouth, age 47-58, 5’7”, wearing a white tee-shirt, and a black baseball hat with an “RM” logo. A detective with the State Police Forensic Imaging Unit created a composite sketch of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Morris County Park Police Detective Bureau at 862-325-7716. Anonymous tips are welcome.



