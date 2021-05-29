Shortly after Murphy announced “shots at the shore”, one victim shot a few blocks away

On Friday afternoon, Governor Phil Murphy set up camp on the boardwalk in Asbury Park to announce his “Shots at the Shore” COVID-19 vaccination program. That program would allow for vaccination shots on the beach.

A couple of hours later, once again, gunshots rang out in Asbury Park, this time striking a victim on Avenue A near Springwood Avenue. It was the second shooting of the week in the seaside city.

When you’re not getting shot at for real, Murphy said you can get shot on the boardwalk.

Governor Phil Murphy and U.S. Congressman Frank Pallone today announced the “Shots at the Shore” vaccination program to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations over Memorial Day Weekend. The program, a partnership between federal, state, county, and local governments, as well as the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) of Central Jersey Community Health Center and Walmart, will provide COVID-19 vaccines to those visiting Monmouth County beaches on Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30. The “Shots at the Shore” vaccination program will have locations at the Grande Arcade on the boardwalk in Asbury Park, the Gateway National Recreational Area in Sandy Hook, and the gazebo at Pier Village in Long Branch.





Individuals will have their choice of one of the three COVID-19 vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine will be distributed by Walmart pharmacists to individuals 12 years of age or older. Those who receive their first shot on the Shore will be able to receive their second shot within 21 days at any Walmart Pharmacy location in New Jersey.

Additionally, nurses from the VNA of Central Jersey Community Health Center will administer either the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine to individuals ages 18 and older. Individuals who receive the Moderna vaccine will be able to schedule their second shot at any site in New Jersey administering that vaccine.

The Asbury Park vaccination site, hosted by Madison Marquette, will operate in the Grand Arcade from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. At Sandy Hook, the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered in a drive-through tent provided by the New Jersey EMS Task Force in parking lot E from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.