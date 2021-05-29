Suspect charged for the murder of pregnant mom Ashanti Bellamy

FAYETTEVILLE, NC – Homicide Detectives have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of Ashanti Bellamy and her unborn child that occurred on May 17, 2021, along Ridge Road.

Raymond Earl Holmes Jr. (B/M, 41), was charged with First Degree Murder, Murder of an Unborn Child, First Degree Kidnapping (2 counts), Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Felony Conspiracy, Attempted First Degree Murder, Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, and Possession of a Firearm by Felon.

Holmes was arrested on May 27, 2021, without incident, by members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, Gangs Unit, and members of the United States Marshals Task Force. He is currently in the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond. This investigation is still open with additional suspects being developed. Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers at p3tips.com



