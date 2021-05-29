Suspect indicted for murder of Danny Pearson in Albany

ALBANY, NY – District Attorney P. David Soares announced today that DAMIEN MCCASKEY, 26, of Troy, was arraigned on a sealed indictment alleging one Count of Murder in the Second Degree, as Class A-II Felony, before the Honorable Roger D. McDonough in Albany County Court today.



An Albany County Grand Jury returned a sealed indictment alleging that on May 10, 2021, while in the area of the 300 block of First Street between North Lake Avenue and Judson Street in the City of Albany, MCCASKEY intentionally caused the death of 51-year-old Danny Pearson Jr.



At approximately 8:20 p.m., officers from the Albany Police Department responded to the scene for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a man inside of a vehicle who had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. An investigation by Detectives from the department led to the identification of the suspect and subsequent indictment. Members of the Albany Police Department were able to take the suspect into custody today and effect his arrest without incident.



MCCASKEY pleaded not guilty to the charges today and remains in custody without bail. No new appearance dates have been scheduled by the Court at this time.



