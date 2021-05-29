This week’s best play of the week is also the worst play of the week

What happened this week between the Cubs and Pirates in Pittsburgh is not only the best play of the week, it’s also the worst play of the week.

A heads up baserunning move by Cubs batter Javy Baez started a pickle…between home plate and first base on a force play to first. Instead of stepping on the bag, Pirates first baseman Will Craig decided to chase Baez back to home plate after an inside throw from third. While prancing back to home plate, the Cubs runner on third stole home.



Craig missed the tag on Baez, threw the ball high to the catcher…run scored, Baez to first. Then the Pirates channeled their inner Bad News Bears throwing the ball around the infield, and not in a good way. Baez made it to second on the throw to first where nobody was backing up. He might have even been able to make it to third.



