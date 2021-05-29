Two arrested with stolen car, handgun in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – On May 26, 2021, two men were arrested and a handgun recovered in a stolen vehicle. At 7:58 am, Officer Nicholas Grasso located a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Ohio Avenue. The vehicle had been reported stolen several days earlier in Atlantic City. The driver of the vehicle, Jahzir Jackson-Campos, and passenger, Kenneth Marlow, were both arrested without incident. A loaded handgun was found under Jackson-Campos’s seat.

ARRESTED: Jahzir Jackson-Campos, 18, of Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a high capacity magazine, and receiving stolen property.Jackson-Campos was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

ARRESTED: Kenneth Marlow, 20, of Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Receiving stolen property. Marlow was released on a summons with a future court date.



