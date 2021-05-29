LAKEHURST, NJ – On 05/27/2021 at approximately 12:55 pm, the Lakehurst Police Department responded to the intersection of Route 70 and Route 547 for a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries involving two vehicles. Upon arrival, officers observed a Jeep Liberty with extensive damage, resting in the middle of the westbound lane of route 70. The second vehicle, a BMW, had extensive damage and was resting off the roadway near the entrance of the Gulf Gas Station. The driver of the Jeep Liberty was ejected from the vehicle.

Life-saving measures were performed on the scene and the victim was medivac to Jersey Shore Medical Center and is listed in critical condition. The passenger of the BMW sustained a head injury and was medivac to Jersey Shore Medical Center and was later released. The Driver of the BMW had minor injuries and was transported to Monmouth Medical Center in Lakewood and was later released. This investigation is ongoing.

Assisting agencies were, Ocean County Fatal Accident Support Team, Ocean County Prosecutors Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Department, Manchester Police, and EMS, Lakehurst and Ridgeway Fire Departments, Joint Base Police, State Fish and Game, RWJ Paramedics, NJ Department of Transportation.

Two people ejected during crash on Route 70 in Lakehurst LAKEHURST, NJ – On 05/27/2021 at approximately 12:55 pm, the Lakehurst Police Department responded to the intersection of Route 70 and Route 547 for a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries involving two vehicles. Upon arrival, officers observed a Jeep Liberty with extensive damage, resting in the middle of the westbound lane of

Two people ejected during crash on Route 70 in Lakehurst Luckily these cops were at the donut shop when a woman came in with her distressed baby Sometimes, being in the right place at the right time is the key to a successful shift. For three Ocean Township (Ocean County) Police Officers, that right place was Dunkin Donuts. As they were unwinding from operating a surveillance drone, they were inside the store when a woman rushed in with her unresponsive baby. According

Luckily these cops were at the donut shop when a woman came in with her distressed baby Here are the 10 most ridiculous Phil Murphy pandemic lockdown law enforcement moments Enforcement and punishment were a key component of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s arsenal against the COVID-19 pandemic. Murphy and his sidekick, Lt. Col. Patrick Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police, along with Attorney General Gurbir Grewal were among the chief enforcers across the state. Here’s a look back at the top 10



