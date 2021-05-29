Two shot in the parking lot outside the Thirsty Turtle

COLUMBUS, OH – Friday morning, at 1:18am, officers responded to the Thirsty Turtle Bar, at 2683 Independence Village, on the report of a double shooting. Upon arrival, officers located 27-year-old Dequeta Jordan, lying in the parking, lot suffering from a single gunshot wound to his leg. Inside the bar, officers located 22-year-old Michael Johnson, suffering from a minor graze to his lower arm. Jordan was transported to an area hospital while Johnson was treated at scene. Witnesses at scene described a shootout between unknown persons in the parking lot.
