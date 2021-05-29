Victim awoke by stray bullet in his stomach

COLUMBUS, OH – On Friday morning at 4:59 am, Columbus Police Officers were dispatched to 5891 Avery Woods Ave. on the report of a shooting. Officers found 36-year-old Ekom Ime suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was transported to Riverside Hospital in stable condition. 60-year-old Crystal Blunt was awakened from sleep from the gunfire and noticed a hole in the wall with a spent projectile in the bed.
