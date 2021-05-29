Why are these cops wearing red high heels?

ATHENS, TX – A photo circulating the internet and social media today shows a group of police officers decked out in fire engine red high heels and pumps, but why? Was it some kind of statement about gender equality? Speculation persisted, but the answer is simple.

Meet the officers of the Athens, Texas police department. They recently participated in the East Texas Crisis Center’s Walk-a-Mile in her Shoes event Saturday morning. This annual event raises money to help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault violence.

Police officers from around the area participated in the event and each fielded teams and raised money. The Chandler Police Department stole the show raising the most money and winning the best dressed award.

The money raised by the sponsorships, donations and the police officers supports women in the region with counseling, advocacy and education on sexual assaults and other violent crimes against women.





The Athens Police Department was proud to participate in the East Texas Crisis Center’s Walk-a-Mile in her Shoes event Saturday morning. This annual event raises money to help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault violence. Thank you to the East Texas Crisis Center – Athens for hosting such an important event.