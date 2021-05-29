Woman found shot in car in Columbus in critical condition

COLUMBUS, OH – On Thursday, at 7:31 pm, Columbus Police patrol officers were dispatched to 3685 E. Livingston Avenue on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located 34-year-old Jessica Marzette in a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Marzette was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. This incident is still under investigation.
