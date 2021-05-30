Atlanta Brave’s Marcell Ozuna arrested for choking wife, hitter hear against the wall

SANDY SPRINGS, GA – Marcel Ozuna has been batting .213 this season for the Altanta Braces, so the team won’t be missing him while he defends himself against criminal charges filed against him in Sandy Springs. The Sandy Springs Police Department has arrested 30-year-old Marcell Ozuna Idelfonso pursuant to a domestic violence investigation.

On Saturday, at 12:26 PM, Sandy Springs Police Officers received a 911 call requesting they respond to a residence on Windsor Cove regarding an assault in progress. As Officers arrived to the home, they heard screaming coming from inside and noticed the front door wide open. Due to the exigency of the known facts, Officers entered the residence through the front door and witnessed the suspect grabbing the victim by the neck and throwing her against a wall. Officers were able to immediately take the suspect into custody without further incident. In addition to the strangulation attempts, the suspect also struck the victim with his arm which has a cast from a previous injury. Preliminary investigation has revealed this incident to be domestic related between the suspect and his wife, both residents of the Windsor Cove home.

The Braves issued a press release in support of Major League Baseball’s zero tolerance for domestic violence, but said they will not take any action until the investigation is complete.

The suspect, Marcell Ozuna was arrested and has been charged with the following:





Aggravated Assault by Strangulation under the Domestic Violence Act

Battery under the Domestic Violence Act

The victim did have visible injuries, but was not transported to the hospital.

The suspect has been booked into the Fulton County Jail on the above charges and is awaiting prosecution.