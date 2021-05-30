B.J. Thomas, Hooked on a Feeling singer dead at 78

B.J. Thomas was a superstar in the 1970s with his hits “I Just Can’t Help Believing”, “Raindrops Keep Falling on my Head”, and “Hooked on a Feeling”. In recent years, while his name had not surged, his song “Hooked on a Feeling” was made popular by their inclusion in the hit movie series Guardians of the Galaxy. The song was recreated by Blue Swede. On Saturday, he died from lung cancer after being diagnosed in March. He died at his home in Arlington, Texas.



