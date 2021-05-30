Body of Philadelphia lawyer found in water at the Jersey Shore

MARGATE, NJ – The body of Andrew Stern, 60, a Philadelphia lawyer has been found floating in the bay near Margate. Police said the discovery was made Friday evening. Stern was pulled from the water at around 7:30 pm on Friday and was reported missing from his home on Atlantic Avenue in Longport.
