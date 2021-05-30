Kamala Harris says enjoy your long weekend, ignores Memorial Day sacrifices

When the Vice President of the United States tells Americans ahead of Memorial Day weekend to “Enjoy the long weekend”, she is also discrediting the sacrifices made by millions of America’s fallen servicemen and servicewomen.

The tweet was seen as insensitive to the Gold Star families, families of full disabled veterans and a completely inconsiderate mark ahead of America’s first weekend returning back to normal after the year-long COVID-19 pandemic also killed millions of Americans. For many, they will enjoy their weekend without their loved ones, not only lost in war, but lost during America’s war against COVID-19.

She was immediately under fire from all sides. “Care to mention WHY we’re having a long weekend, Kamala?” asked Congresswoman Lauren Boebert.

“Is Kamala trying to troll conservatives by not saying “enjoy memorial day weekend”? Or is she just literally incapable of base levels of pro-American sentiment?” asked one American.

Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021