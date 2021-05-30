Portland Warzone Report: Police searching for armed ANTIFA/BLM terrorists in Portland

PORTLAND, OR – An armed ANTIFA terrorist is wanted by Police in Portland after a confrontation with a driver during a protest in the city. The individuals are wanted for terrorizing other drivers, including breaking car windows, spraying pepper spray and slashing tires.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help to identify this subject as part of an ongoing criminal investigation This unidentified subject was involved in a confrontation with a driver during a protest march on May 5, 2021 in the areas of North Killingsworth Street and Interstate Avenue; and, North Alberta Street and Interstate Avenue.

On May 6, 2021, at about 12:12 p.m., Portland Police were dispatched the report of a pedestrian struck by a car near North Interstate Avenue and North Killingsworth Street. This was related to a large group walking in the street there.

As officers arrived they did not find any pedestrians who claimed to have been struck. The large group had moved away, still walking in nearby streets, some openly carrying firearms. Officers remained in the area searching for anyone who may have been injured and to collect evidence and information.





Additional calls came in from people who had been driving vehicles in the area and who were blocked by the crowd in the street. One person said people in the crowd broke out their vehicle windows, damaged tires, and sprayed them with some kind of irritant near North Interstate Avenue and North Killingsworth Street.

A person in another vehicle blocked by the crowd near North Alberta Street and North Michigan Avenue got into a dispute with people who surrounded him and took a firearm from him, as well as tools and keys.

Portland Police attempted to collect as many statements as possible from those involved. Officers will document as much of the incidents as witnesses share and will attempt to gather available evidence, including video for follow-up on any criminal allegations.

One person was transported by ambulance to the hospital following one of the altercations.