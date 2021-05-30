Two killed, at least twenty shot as gunfire erupts after Miami banquet hall concert

MIAMI, FL – Police in Miami-Dade County are saying it was a targeted attack that left two dead and at least twenty others shot a the El Mula Banquet Hall. Police say a Nissan Pathfinder occupied by three shooters began shooting into the outdoor crowd with rifles and handguns.

The banquet hall had been rented for a concert.

“I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died. These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez.

Twenty victims required hospitalization and were either self transported or transported to area hospitals by Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue services. The shooting took place after the concert ended and people were in the





This was the second major shooting in Miami this weekend after one person was killed and seven injured Friday night.

– MDPD: “targeted act of violence”

– 20-25 people shot, 2 dead

– Happened at El Mula Banquet Hall. Concert was happening

– 3 ppl pulled up & started shooting

– Police looking for white Nissan Pathfinder @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/2nyw3P1vzS — Alex Finnie (@alexfinnieWPLG) May 30, 2021