Coping with grief and loss on Memorial Day

You may know little about many on your family tree. Do you know the flower that is recognized as the Memorial Day flower? You live in a word where the trend is much about self-satisfaction. In fact, to pause and reflect about those who have much earlier died is seldom done today or any day. Have you ever thought about how your life could be enriched immensely by learning more about your ancestors and taking personal time to honor them?

Memorial Day may be a good day to examine your feelings about great people who lived in days gone by. Some of those people may not go down in the history books known by many. They may have passed on a long time ago or recently. Nevertheless, they are loved ones you can pay honor to as you celebrate their life. What is the level of your grief and respect for those you have lost?

All Who Lived In The Past Have Influenced Your Life

All who lived in the past were influenced by their own time. Just like your future time and each stage of life has its own uniqueness. Their lives have influenced your life more than you know. Taking time to honor and ponder about those who have passed on before can be a beneficial and rewarding experience. It may be best accomplished by doing research on those ancestors who died earlier that you don’t know much about. Times and circumstances change.





In your day appreciate the fact of having moved past certain practices and environment to our technological world. That doesn’t mean everything in your time is better. Valuable lessons can be learned from the past and your ancestors. On this Memorial Day let us honor those who have fought for our freedoms. Some have died that we and many others might be free. May you appreciate your precious time made possible in many ways by those who have died before. Also appreciate your own time on this earth.

Memorial Day Is A Day For You To Remember

It was first celebrated May 30th 1868. Observance was paid by placing flowers on the graves of more than 20,000 Union and Confederate soldiers buried at Arlington National Cemetery. This date was chosen because flowers would be in bloom all over the country. In 1915, inspired by the poem “In Flanders Fields,” Moina Micheal came up with the idea of wearing red poppies on Memorial Day in honor of those who died serving the nation during war.

What is the National Moment Remembrance Resolution?

In 2000 the National Moment Remembrance Resolution passed. At 3 pm on Memorial Day all Americans are asked to voluntarily and informally observe in their own way a moment of remembrance and respect by pausing from whatever they are doing for a moment of silence or listening to taps.

Memorial Day Trivia

• On Memorial Day, the flag should be at half-staff until noon only, then raised to the top of the staff.

• Red Poppies are recognized as the Memorial Day flower.

• “Taps” is often played at ceremonies on this day.

• Flowers and Flags are the two most popular items people use to remember soldiers and family members who have passed on.

• The south refused to honor the dead on this day until after World War I when the meaning of Memorial Day changed from honoring Civil War dead to honoring Americans who died fighting in any war.

• In 1971, Memorial Day was moved from a fixed holiday (May 30th) to the last Monday of May to create a long weekend.

My hope extending this special day to create a long weekend that especially on this special day the purpose of honoring and reflecting will not be forgotten. May you make the effort to know your ancestors and show them honor and respect. One day you will be pushing up planted red poppies hoping someone remembers and pays you homage. Your spirit will be hoping their grief and loss is about you and that they love you.

