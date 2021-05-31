Day laborer charged with holding woman hostage and raping her

MAHWAH, NJ – A laborer from upstate New York was arrested for raping and holding a woman hostage in a hotel room in Mahwah, authorities have reported.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s office issued the following report:

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the arrest of GUSTAVO R. GONZALEZ (DOB: 09/06/1996; single; laborer) of Middletown, New York on charges of Sexual Assault, Criminal Sexual Contact, Criminal Restraint, Terroristic Threats, Possession Of A Weapon For An Unlawful Purpose, and Simple Assault.

The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Mahwah Police Department under the direction of Chief Stephen Jaffe. On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit was contacted by the Mahwah Police Department regarding a victim who reported being held against their will and was physically and sexually assaulted by GUSTAVO R. GONZALEZ while in Mahwah, NJ.





During the investigation, it was learned that GONZALEZ physically assaulted the victim while he was in his vehicle with the victim. He then brought the victim to a hotel in Mahwah, NJ where he sexually and physically assaulted the victim. When the victim attempted to flee, GONZALEZ restrained the victim from leaving the hotel and threatened the victim with a weapon. The victim escaped and was able to call 911. The Mahwah Police responded to the 911 call, but prior to their arrival, GUSTAVO R. GONZALEZ fled the area.

As a result of the investigation, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, criminal warrants were issued by the Mahwah Police Department charging GUSTAVO R. GONZALEZ with one count of Sexual Assault, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2c(1), a 2nd degree crime; one count of Criminal Restraint, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:13-2a, a 3rd degree crime; one 2 count of Possession Of A Weapon For An Unlawful Purpose, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4d, a 3rd degree crime; one count of Terroristic Threat, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-3a, a 3rd degree crime; one count of Criminal Sexual Contact, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-3b, a 4th degree crime; and one count of Simple Assault, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1a(1), a disorderly persons offense. On Friday, May 28, 2021, GUSTAVO R. GONZALEZ turned himself in to the Mahwah Police Department with his attorney present. He was processed and issued copies of his warrants. He was transported to the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court