Kamala Harris asks U.S. business to outsource to, invest in Central American

Vice President Kamala Harris wants American businesses to focus more on investing in and outsourcing jobs to the Central American nations of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, and with Mexico, known as the “Northern Triangle”.

Harris announced today a Call to Action for businesses and social enterprises to make new, significant commitments to help send a signal of hope to the people of the region and sustainably address the root causes of migration by promoting economic opportunity. As part of this Call to Action launch, 12 companies and organizations announced commitments to support inclusive economic development in the Northern Triangle, including: Accion, Bancolombia, Chobani, Davivienda, Duolingo, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Mastercard, Microsoft, Nespresso, Pro Mujer, the Tent Partnership for Refugees, and the World Economic Forum.

With unemployment rate high in America, Harris thinks creating jobs in Central America instead will stop the flow of immigrants into the United States.

“Our comprehensive strategy to address the root causes of migration will involve significant commitments of U.S. government resources to support the long-term development of the region—including efforts to foster economic opportunity, strengthen governance, combat corruption, and improve security. This approach will leverage commitments and resources from the governments in the Northern Triangle, as well as partnerships with multilateral development banks and international financial institutions,” Harris said.





You can read the full fact sheet here.