Phoenix police shoot armed man violating protection order after call by concerned children

PHOENIX, AZ – At about 5:00 p.m., Officers were called to a residence near 39th Avenue and Thunderbird for a violation of an order of protection. The callers were the teenage children of the man, who was not allowed to be at the residence. The man was armed with a gun and standing in the driveway when officers saw him.

The officer saw the man point the gun at him and an exchange of gunfire occurred. The man was struck, and he has been transported to the hospital with critical injuries. There were no injuries to officers or any other community members.

Police did not release the man’s name.



