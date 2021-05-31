She pretended she was dead as he choked her, then fled from police causing crash

OCALA, FL – A female victim being strangled by Michael Bishop pretended she was dead so he would leave her.

On May 26, 2021, 29-year-old Michael Douglas Bishop grabbed the victim by the hair and slapped the victim with the back of his hand. The victim attempted to get out of the vehicle but fell and Bishop pulled her hair throwing her onto her back.

Bishop got on top of the victim, put his hands around her neck and began choking her. The victim pretended to be dead, at which time Bishop got up and left. The victim was able to call for help. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with Air-One began searching for this violent criminal when he was located going southbound on Southwest 60th Ave.

Deputies activated their emergency lights in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop. Instead of Bishop stopping, so he could be arrested for the violent crime he just committed, he fled from officers. Bishop chose to go at a high rate of speed down West Highway 40 with no regard for anyone’s life but his own, he ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle.





The three occupants of the vehicle were transported to the hospital for minor injuries and Bishop was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Bishop, who has been arrested before due to his violent behavior, has been charged with Battery by Strangulation and Aggravated Fleeing/Eluding. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating the traffic crash.