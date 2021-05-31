Skeletal remains found in Gemini Springs State Park

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – VSO detectives were alerted to the discovery of skeletal remains found over the weekend at Gemini Springs State Park in DeBary. The remains were found Friday night at the park in the woods off the main trail near parking off Dirksen Road. A deputy was posted at the scene overnight. On Saturday, our detectives collected bones and submitted the remains to the Medical Examiner. We are continuing to investigate. More info will be provided when it becomes available.



