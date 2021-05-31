Texas man charged for ‘credible’ threat of mass shooting at Walmart

KERR COUNTY, TEXAS – During an operation evolving over the past seven days, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) Special Operations Division, along with Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division (DPS-CID), worked cooperatively with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) regarding a Kerrville man who was believed to a threat to national security.

Coleman Thomas Blevins, age 28, of Kerrville, was arrested by the KCSO Special Operations Division in the 1000 block of Junction Highway on Friday, May 28th, on a warrant for a Terroristic Threat to Create Public Fear of Serious Bodily Injury. Supporting the arrest were the DPS-CID, FBI, Kerrville PD Patrol Division, and US Secret Service.

Through the period of investigation, KCSO investigators made contact and conversed with Mr. Blevins, confirmed his affiliation and networking with extremist ideologies. On May 27th, KCSO Special Operations Division intercepted a message indicating that Blevins was preparing to proceed with a mass shooting.

In the message, Mr. Blevins made a specific threat that included Wal-Mart. Working with the FBI, KCSO Investigators confirmed Mr. Blevins’ capability of following through with the threat and moved immediately to arrest him. After the arrest, a search warrant for Mr. Blevins’ residence in the 200 block of Spence St was executed. In that warrant service, firearms, ammunition, electronic evidence, concentrated THC, and radical ideology paraphernalia, including books, flags, and handwritten documents were seized.





Mr. Blevins is currently on active felony probation and is prohibited from possessing firearms. Mr. Blevins was subsequently booked into the Kerr County Jail on a $250,000 bond, where he remains at this time. The FBI or other federal authorities may seek federal charges in this case.

As with all criminal cases, charges may be added or modified prior to trial. Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

“This case reminds us that we need to always be vigilant. Many think ‘that can’t happen here’, and it was well on the way to happening,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha, “Our investigators did outstanding work in this case, and possibly saved many lives. The plot interrupted in this case is unthinkable. We appreciate the assistance of all our law enforcement partners, including the FBI, DPS, KPD, and Secret Service. We’d like to remind the public – if you see something, say something. The KCSO, working with other law enforcement professionals, will continue to stop threats to our community, and bring those responsible to prosecution.”