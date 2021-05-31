Woman charged with abuse of dead body

Debra Pais Patton, 67, was arrested Monday afternoon, May 31, and charged with abuse of a dead human body, a second-degree felony. Patton was living with a relative at a home on the 11000 block of Cypress Park Street in the Carrollwood area when her relative went missing. The disappearance was reported to HCSO by friends on Sunday, May 30, 2021.Following a search of the home on Monday morning, May 31, deputies located the body of an adult victim. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the identification of the deceased and the cause of death.



