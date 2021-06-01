29-year-old shot in the head, killed on Quail Street

ALBANY, NY – Albany police are currently investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning on Quail Street. On Sunday, May 30, 2021 at approximately 3:00 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Quail Street between Western Avenue and Elberon Place for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

At this time the investigation remains ongoing and the victim’s name will not be released until proper notifications have been made. Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.



