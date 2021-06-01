Another brutal black on Asian assault in New York’s Chinatown

New York City, NY – Unprovoked black on Asian violence continues to escalate in New York City. This time, the victim was a 55-year-old Asian woman who was brutally sucker punched out of the blue by a passing black male. The woman was walking down Bayard Street when the man, wearing a hoodie randomly struck her in the face, knocking her down.

After striking the woman, the black male said, “What did you hit me for? Why you hit me?” The man was apprehended by police and taken to Bellevue Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

This was just sent to me from my constituent. This just happened in my district in Chinatown. He has been arrested and our precinct is investigating. pic.twitter.com/sxNfCbrlza — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) May 31, 2021