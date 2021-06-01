Authorities continue investigating shooting in Franklin Township

FRANKLIN TWP., N.J. – Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Franklin Township Public Safety Director Quovella M. Spruill announced an investigation into a shooting that may have occurred in the area of Hamilton Street in the late evening hours of Monday, May 31, 2021 in Franklin Township.

Prosecutor Robertson stated that on May 31, 2021, at approximately 10:26 p.m., Franklin Township Police officers were dispatched to an area hospital for a wounded victim that was reportedly shot while in the area of Hamilton Street in Franklin Township. The victim, a New Brunswick resident, was located in the area of Hamilton Street and Matilda Avenue by an unidentified individual and transported to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. Detectives from Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene along with detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department to conduct an investigation.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor and Director Spruill request anyone with information relating to the shooting to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



