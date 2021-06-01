Boogaloo Bois Supporter Admits Possessing Firearms While Under a Family Violence Protective Order

SAN ANTONIO – Tyler Light, a 25-year-old self-proclaimed militia member and Boogaloo Bois supporter, pleaded guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Appearing before U.S. District Judge Fred Biery this morning, Light admitted to possessing firearms and ammunition while under a family violence protective order. According to court documents, Light was placed under a permanent restraining order on November 3, 2020, for committing family violence. Federal law prohibits a person who is the subject of a qualifying protection order from possessing a firearm or ammunition. On December 1, 2020, Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies executed a state search and arrest warrant at Light’s residence for violation of the protection order and terroristic threats. During the search, authorities seized a handgun from inside Light’s waistband as well as an AK-47 assault style rifle and an assortment of ammunition.

Light remains in federal custody. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison. Sentencing is scheduled for August 31, 2020, before Judge Biery.

U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff, FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, San Antonio Division and Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar made today’s announcement.





The FBI and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys William R. Harris and Mark Roomberg are prosecuting this case.

This case is part of Operation Undaunted in the Western District of Texas, a program which draws on the partnerships among federal, state and local law enforcement coupled with prosecution authorities to tackle violent crime and protect the communities of central and west Texas.

This case is also part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

###

Our nation-wide commitment to reducing gun crime in America

Making sure that victims of federal crimes are treated with compassion, fairness and respect.



