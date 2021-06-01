Burlington Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Firearms Charge

Davenport, Iowa – Kevin Cortez Garrett, age 39, of Burlington, was sentenced Thursday, May 27, 2021, by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 34 months in prison for Felon in Possession of Firearms. Garrett was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow his prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

According to court documents, law enforcement identified Kevin Cortez Garrett as a felon who was present at a shooting range in Burlington on two occasions in April 2020. While inside the range, surveillance video showed Garrett in possession of five firearms and a large amount of ammunition. Garrett removed three of the handguns from his waistband and one from his coat pocket. Garrett obtained four of the five firearms from a straw purchaser, who purchased the firearms and ammunition specifically for him. As a convicted felon out of Cook County, Illinois, Garrett is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Acting U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.





