Convicted Felon Sentenced for Illegal Firearms Possession

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A federal judge today sentenced a Talladega man for being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Acting Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.

United States District Judge Corey L. Maze sentenced Larry Dewayne Gaither, 43, to 54 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to the indictment, Gaither unlawfully possessed an American Tactical .223 and 103 rounds of Wolf Performance .223 caliber ammunition in January 2020. Gaither was previously convicted in Calhoun County, Alabama, of felony offenses of robbery, assault, and using a false identity. Gaither pleaded guilty to the charge in December 2020.

“Keeping firearms out of the hands of convicted felons is a key component of our violent crime strategy.” U.S. Attorney Escalona said. “My office will prosecute convicted felons who illegally possess firearms as part of our ongoing efforts to keep our communities safe.”

”ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence partnerships focus on the devastating impact of firearms violence and works with the entire community to provide a safe environment,” SAC French said.





ATF investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristy Peoples prosecuted the case.

