Daytona Beach Drug Conspirators Sentenced To Federal Prison For Distributing Cocaine, Heroin, And Fentanyl

Orlando, Florida – U.S. District Judge Wendy Berger today sentenced Matthew Zachariah Humphrey (26, Daytona Beach) to 11 years and 6 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and for possessing a firearm in furtherance of that offense. Humphrey’s co-conspirator, Janee Reve Najee Kelly (32, Daytona Beach) was sentenced to 8 years and 1 month in federal prison for the same charges.

Humphrey and Kelly had pleaded guilty on February 11, 2021, and December 8, 2020, respectively.

According to court documents, Humphrey, Kelly, and others worked together to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine in the Daytona Beach area. On June 17, 2020, both Kelly and Humphrey were arrested in Daytona Beach. At the time of their arrests, Humphrey possessed cocaine, fentanyl, and a stolen, loaded firearm. Kelly possessed fentanyl and a firearm as well. Collectively, the two individuals possessed more than 88 grams of fentanyl.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Daytona Beach Police Department, and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dana E. Hill.





This case was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

