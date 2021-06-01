Federal & State Officials Advise COVID-19 Vaccine Providers in Wisconsin That Individuals Seeking Vaccinations Cannot Be Charged

“Along with our federal, state, and local partners, the Department of Justice is committed to using all available tools to ensure that no one is charged for access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Frohling.

“Providers need to be on notice that the COVID-19 pandemic should not be exploited as a money-making opportunity by inappropriately charging beneficiaries for the administration of available vaccines,” said Lamont Pugh III, Special Agent in Charge, HHS-OIG – Chicago Region. “The OIG and its law enforcement partners will continue to support the unprecedented COVID-19 public health effort by holding accountable people who attempt to inappropriately profit from the pandemic.”

“COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free for everyone 12 years old and up across our state,” said Secretary-designee Timberlake. “We stand with our federal partners in our commitment to making sure everyone in Wisconsin can get vaccinated without worrying about what they may have to pay.”

If you know or suspect that any healthcare provider, healthcare facility, vaccination site, or pharmacy is improperly charging any costs for the COVID-19 vaccine, please report such conduct to the federal government at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227), www.Medicare.Gov/Medicarecomplaintform, or TTY/TTD users can call 1-877-486-2048. Complaints may also be submitted to the State of Wisconsin at DHSCOVIDVaccinePublic@wi.gov or 844-684-1064.





