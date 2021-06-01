Horrifying video shows Columbus mom shot 23 times and survived

COLUMBUS, OH – A Columbus mother of two was shot 23 times while in her car after she was ambushed by a group of three suspects in an apparent execution attempt. It’s not certain at this point what led to the shooting, but the two cars entered the parking lot from the same direction.

Police were dispatched to 3685 E. Livingston Avenue on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located 34-year-old Jessica Marzette in a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Marzette was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Marzette suffered gunshot wounds to her chest and arm. Police have yet to catch any suspects but are on the lookout for a red late model sedan pictured above.

WARNING: violent & graphic video! Columbus mother of 2 shot 23 times on e Livingston. Family says she was shot twice in chest, 5 times in arm but will survive. @ColumbusPolice still looking for suspects. pic.twitter.com/Y9LY2gVIpa — Lisa Rantala (@rantalawsyx) May 30, 2021