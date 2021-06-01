Jefferson County Man Indicted For Theft From Papa’s Guns, Ammo, And Archery In Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A federal grand jury returned an indictment against Andrew Wade Dunn, age 35, of Jefferson County, Kentucky, on May 25, 2021, for stealing firearms from a licensed dealer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon announced Acting United States Attorney Michael A. Bennett and ATF Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow.

Wade was arrested by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Louisville Field Division, with assistance from Jeffersontown and Oldham County, Kentucky Police Departments, on May 6, 2021, and charged via criminal complaint with federal firearms offenses.

According to the Criminal Complaint filed in the case, surveillance video from Papa’s Guns, Ammo, and Archery, a federal firearms licensee located in Pewee Valley, Kentucky, showed Dunn allegedly shooting the glass front door at approximately 2:20 a.m., on May 3, 2021, which created an entry point. Multiple individuals, not identified in the Criminal Complaint, were seen in the area waiting until approximately 5:30 a.m., when Dunn is seen squeezing through the security bars on the front door of the business. Once inside, video shows Dunn breaking one display case and removing approximately 18 firearms from the case and wall.

On May 6, 2021, Jeffersontown Police were dispatched to the Mainstay Hotel, located on Commonwealth Drive in Louisville, on a report of a stolen 2017 Hyundai. Dunn was in the driver’s seat of the stolen vehicle and when officers arrived, he fled to a commercial office building on Bluegrass Parkway. Officers located Dunn by a dumpster where he was taken into custody along with a stolen Ruger EC9s 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol.





On May 5th, ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), offered a combined $5,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the break-in and theft of firearms from Papa’s Guns, Ammo, and Archery. The individual who provided information to ATF will remain anonymous.

Assistant United States Attorney Alicia Gomez is prosecuting this case. The ATF Louisville Division is investigating the case with assistance from the Oldham County and Jeffersontown Police Departments.

The indictment of a person by a grand jury is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

