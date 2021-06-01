Joe Biden “Finishing the job” left unfinished by Barack Obama

Former U.S. President Barack Obama this week said that Joe Biden is finishing the job he could not finish while in the White House during his eight-year term in office.

“I think that what we’re seeing now, is Joe and the administration are essentially finishing the job,” President Obama said in an interview in the New York Times. “And I think it’ll be an interesting test. Ninety percent of the folks who were there in my administration, they are continuing and building on the policies we talked about…”

Since taking office, Biden has rehired many former Obama-era staffers and he is backed in Congress by several of Obama’s staffers who went on to win public elections for office. Some of that unfinished business is to strengthen Obamacare, create racial equity, and more progressive-leaning wealth distribution programs.

“I think we’re now in an environment where if we just get some big pieces in place, building on what we did before, people will notice,” Obama added. “And it will have a political impact.”



