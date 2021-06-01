Landscaper charged for sexual assault in Bergen County

CARLSTADT, NJ – Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the arrest of RORY PUNTASECCA (DOB: 8/11/1982; single; landscaper) of Carlstadt, New Jersey on charges of Sexual Assault and Criminal Sexual Contact. The arrest was a result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Carlstadt Police Department under the direction of Chief Thomas Berta.

On Sunday, May 30, 2021, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office received information from Hackensack University Medical Center that a victim reported being sexually assaulted by RORY PUNTASECCA on Saturday, May 29, 2021 in Carlstadt, New Jersey. The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit contacted the Carlstadt Police Department and an investigation was initiated. During the investigation, it was learned that after PUNTASECCA sexually assaulted the victim, the victim reported the assault to a family member and was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

As a result of the investigation, on Monday, May 31, 2021, RORY PUNTASECCA was arrested and charged by the Carlstadt Police Department with one count of Sexual Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2c(1), a 2nd degree crime; and one count of Criminal Sexual Contact in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-3b, a 4th degree crime. PUNTASECCA was transported to the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.



