Little Rock Gang Leader Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Drug Conspiracy and Possessing a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking

LITTLE ROCK—A former Little Rock gang leader of the Wolfe Street Crips has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for his role in a marijuana conspiracy as well as possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Thursday afternoon, United States District Judge Kristine G. Baker sentenced Machita Mitchell, Jr., aka “Frog”, 45, to 180 months’ imprisonment.

The case is the result of an investigation by the Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) with assistance from Arkansas Community Corrections into a drug conspiracy involving members of the Wolfe Street Crips. In June 2017, probation officers and LRPD conducted a home visit at Mitchell’s residence. Mitchell was on active supervision with a search waiver on file. Officers located four firearms, a gallon size bag of marijuana, and several trash bags full of marijuana. Mitchell admitted the marijuana was his and that he possessed the firearms to protect the marijuana and the money he made from it.

Mitchell was charged in January 2018 with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. In exchange for his October 2019 plea to the conspiracy and the firearm charge, the possession of marijuana charge was dropped.

In February 2016, Mitchell was accused of making threats to kill two individuals and brandishing a firearm. Testimony from a LRPD detective indicated that Mitchell had made these threats over allegations that someone had stolen cash and marijuana. Mitchell was charged and arrested, and further investigation revealed he bribed the two individuals he threatened to drop their complaints against him in exchange for cash.





Mitchell also faces state charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery, to which he had pled not guilty and which he contests, stemming from the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy who was present in an apartment that allegedly contained marijuana.

In addition to the 15-year prison sentence, Judge Baker sentenced Mitchell to serve three years of supervised release. The investigation was conducted by the FBI GETROCK Task Force and the Little Rock Police Department with assistance from Arkansas Community Corrections.

