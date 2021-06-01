Louisville Man Sentenced For Aiming A Laser At An LMPD Helicopter

Louisville – A Louisville man was sentenced last week to 2 years of probation, including 8 months of home incarceration, for aiming a laser pointer at a Louisville Metro Police helicopter.

According to court documents, Manuel Martin Salazar-Leija, Jr., 26, of Louisville, aimed the beam of a laser pointer at an LMPD helicopter on September 25, 2020, during protests in the city. Lasers can blind pilots and cause the aircraft to crash, and aiming a laser at an aircraft is a federal felony offense.

In addition to 2 years of probation and 8 months of home incarceration, United States District Court Judge David Hale ordered Salazar-Leija, Jr., to pay a $2,500 fine and the costs of his home incarceration.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Weiser prosecuted the case.





###

Our nationwide commitment to reducing gun crime in America





Help us combat the proliferation of sexual exploitation crimes against children.





Making sure that victims of federal crimes are treated with compassion, fairness and respect





www.SERVICEMEMBERS.gov









