Madison Felon Sentenced to 48 Months for Illegal Gun Possession

More than 200 law enforcement officers died by suicide in 2019. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline may be reached at 1-800-273-8255 and provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress. We are HERE for law enforcement, HELP is a phone call away, and above all there is always HOPE.

Learn More





Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide initiative to reduce gun violence and violent crime in neighborhoods across the country.

Making sure that victims of federal crimes are treated with compassion, fairness and respect





Help us combat the proliferation of sexual exploitation crimes against children.





Learn how you can help drug endangered children



