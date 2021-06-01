Man Sentenced To 30 Months Imprisonment for Presenting A Fraudulent Transportation Worker Identification (TWIC) Card

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that on May 25, 2021, JIMMIE FLORES (“FLORES”), age 58, was sentenced on a one-count indictment for fraudulent use of a TWIC card in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 499. United States District Court Judge Greg Guidry sentenced FLORES to serve 30 months in federal prison. FLORES was placed on 3 years supervised release and ordered to pay a mandatory $100.00 special assessment cost.

According to court documents, FLORES presented a fraudulent Transportation Worker Identification Card (TWIC) to security personnel in Galliano, Louisiana in an attempt to be flown by helicopter to an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico. Security personnel questioned the authenticity of the card and ultimately denied FLORES’s admission to the rig. FLORES admitted to buying the counterfeit card at a Houston, Texas flea market. The Court ordered FLORES to report to prison on June 28, 2021.

U.S. Attorney Duane Evans praised the work of the United States Coast Guard Investigative Service in investigating this matter. Assistant U. S. Attorney Carter K. D. Guice, Jr. was in charge of the prosecution.

