Marshall County man indicted on firearms charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Mitchell R. Arbogast, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was indicted today on a firearms charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Arbogast, 59, was indicted today on one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Arbogast, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior conviction, is accused of having a double-barrel 20-gauge Chinese shotgun, a 12-gauge shotgun, a 6-shot .22 caliber revolver, and a .380 semi-automatic pistol in March 2021 in Marshall County.

Arbogast faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250 ,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Clayton J. Reid is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigated.





An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

WV Public Corruption Hotline

Call 1-855-WVA-FEDS or Email wvafeds@usdoj.gov if you have information about public corruption in your community.