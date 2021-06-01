Massachusetts Man Admits to Trading Firearms for Fentanyl in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A Franklin, MA, man today admitted to a federal court judge in Rhode Island that on at least four occasions he traveled to Rhode Island and traded a firearm for fentanyl.

Appearing in U.S. District Court in Providence today, Timothy J. Valle, 37, of Franklin, MA, admitted that between December 2018 and November 2020, he sent various photographs of firearms he owned to an individual he knew to be involved in selling drugs, proposing to trade firearms for fentanyl. Valle admitted that on at least four occasions he reached a deal to trade a firearm for fentanyl and, after obliterating the serial numbers, he exchanged firearms for fentanyl.

Appearing today before U.S. District Court Judge William E. Smith, Valle pleaded guilty to possessing or receiving a firearm which has had the serial number removed, announced Acting United States Attorney Richard B. Myrus.

Valle is scheduled to be sentenced on August 20, 2021.





The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys William J. Ferland and Ly T. Chin.

Acting United States Attorney Myrus thanks the FBI for their assistance in the investigation of Timothy Valle.

