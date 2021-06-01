Massive patriotic, Trump-themed boat parade filled Jupiter waterways on Memorial Day

JUPITER, FL – American patriots showed their respect to America’s lost veterans by hosting a massive patriotic themed boat parade on Monday. Many of the boats were also sporting Donald Trump-themed banners and flags.

“Wow! I hear they have thousands and thousands of boats parading in Jupiter, despite the fact that they tried to cancel us. Everyone is having an incredible time. On this day, we especially appreciate everyone who served and fought for our great Country. I love you all,” Former President Trump said of the parade.

Dubbed “Official Jupiter Memorial Day Patriots Boat Parade”, there was no actual count of boats, but organizers estimate more than 1,000 participated. Video was captured and shared by The Inside Paper.

JUST IN – Trump says, "I hear they have thousands and thousands of boats parading in Jupiter, [Florida] despite the fact that they tried to cancel us." pic.twitter.com/EgrxzdXOVD — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 31, 2021

NOW – Trump boat parade in Jupiter, Florida, underway. pic.twitter.com/zOVA69AobV — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) May 31, 2021