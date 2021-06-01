School bus, several vehicles destroyed by fire in Miami

MIAMI, FL – A school bus and several vehicles were destroyed by a fire according to a report by the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

“On Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m., #MDFR#Engine2 and #Rescue202 C-shift responded to several vehicles on fire near NW 33 Avenue and NW 38 Street. Upon arrival, fire crews found 4 vehicles and a school bus on fire,” MDF said. “Rescue 202 took command while Engine 2 quickly began a fire attack to extinguish the fire. #Engine35 assisted with providing water supply. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.”

Photos by MDFR.



