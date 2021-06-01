Schoolteacher commits suicide after being charged for rape and sodomy of students

Lawrence County, AL – Leslie Gillespie, 44, a school teacher at R.A. Hubbard High School in North Courtland was arrested on Thursday for multiple counts of having sex with students under the age of 19. On Saturday, she was found dead with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. “Grief counselors will be available for R. A. Hubbard’s students, faculty, staff and parents Sunday, May 30th; 1:00PM to 5:00PM at R. A. Hubbard High School’s gymnasium,” the school announced in the wake of the announcement.



