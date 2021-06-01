Suspect charged for Memorial Day shooting in Roxbury

ROXBURY, NJ – Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Chris Kimker, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon and Roxbury Police Chief Marc Palanchi announce the arrest of Michael Mecca, age 39, of West Orange, New Jersey in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on May 31, 2021.

It is alleged that on the night of May 31, 2021, Michael Mecca (“the defendant”) argued with the victim, at which point he left the location of the argument and returned a short time later with a handgun. Following an altercation between the defendant and victim, it is alleged that the defendant pulled a .40 caliber Highpoint handgun from his waistband and fired at the victim. The victim sustained more than one gunshot wound to the leg.

The defendant then fled the scene. The victim was transported for medical treatment and is expected to survive. The firearm alleged to have been used in the shooting was recovered in the area shortly after the incident. The defendant turned himself into law enforcement on June 1.

Mecca has been charged with second-degree Aggravated Assault, second degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and second-degree Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose in connection with this incident. The defendant is currently in law enforcement custody, pending a court appearance.





Members of the Roxbury Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office – Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit all participated in the investigation.