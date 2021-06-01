Teen killed a 69-year-old man and left him to die in cemetery

Raleigh, NC – On Friday night, at approximately 10:05 p.m., Raleigh Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of State Farm Road, where they located an adult male suffering from serious injuries. James Lacey Taylor was transported to the hospital where he was declared deceased. Detectives were called to the scene, and a follow-up investigation is currently underway concerning the death.

The incident happened at the Mount Olivet Cemetery and witnesses told police a lifted pickup truck and an older four-door sedan both left the cemetery after he was dropped off. Maria Elizabeth Pena-Echeverria was arrested by police Saturday night. She is being held in jail without bond and police have not released any further details.



