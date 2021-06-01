Two shot overnight in Miami Beach

Monday evening, at 11:37 p.m., MBPD received multiple 911 calls of a possible shooting near 1 Street and Ocean Drive. Officers quickly arrived on scene and located two victims. Miami Beach Fire Rescue transported both patients to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit. One patient suffered a shoulder wound and the other a leg wound. Multiple witnesses are currently being interviewed as a part of the ongoing investigation.
